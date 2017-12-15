Mount Agung still threatens major eruption in Bali

A view of the Mount Agung volcano erupting in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. The volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali erupted for the second time in a week on Saturday, disrupting international flights even as authorities said the island remains safe. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

(WTNH)– For weeks, Mount Agung in Bali has been actively erupting, sending ash clouds, steam and debris into the sky.

Authorities say the volcano is still threatening a major eruption. That is bad news for anyone living nearby

About 100,000 people have already been evacuated in the villages that are in the area. Last month, the volcano led to the closure of Bali’s international airport.

