Negligent homicide arrest made in Naugatuck drug death

By Published:
Rodney Coriano (Naugatuck Police)

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was charged with negligent homicide Friday, after Naugatuck Police say he supplied another man with the drugs that caused his death.

Police say just before 2 a.m., 29-year-old Rodney Coriano turned himself in on a warrant for negligent homicide.

The warrant stems from an incident that happened on December 31, 2016, in which a family member of the victim asked police for assistance when they became concerned that he was not answering his phone or door to his home.

The victim was then found dead inside the residence with narcotics and paraphernalia near him.

During an investigation, it was determined that Coriano had supplied the victim with a narcotic that caused his death.

Coriano was held on a $250,000 bond.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s