New Britain groups help raise more than $5K for Operation ELF

By Published:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–Two groups are being commended for helping raise more than $5,000 for Operation ELF.

“Operation E.L.F.” stands for Embracing Lonely Families. Each year, it collects gift cards for goods and services to help Connecticut military families while relatives are on deployments.

The groups–New Britain’s Schaller Auto World and the New Britain Bees–partnered to raise the money.

Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman says the donation will help ease the stress that active duty military families face.

For more information, you can visit “Operation E.L.F.’s” website here.

