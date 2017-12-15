New Britian father facing deportation takes sanctuary at Old Lyme church

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain father that was set to be deported Friday has taken refuge at a church in Old Lyme.

Mariano Cardoso Senior was given a deportation order by Hartford Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials with a departure date set for Friday, December 15th 2017. Cardoso has taken refuge at the First Congregational Church on Ferry Road in Old Lyme.

Cardoso has lived in the United States for the past 27 years, and has spent 17 of them in New Britain. He has three children, two of which are U.S. citizens. According to Cardoso’s family, he also cares for his two parents, who are permanent residents.

A news conference with Cardoso and his attorney will be held Friday afternoon at the church in Old Lyme. The news conference is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

