New court date set for convicted killer granted new trial

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose conviction for a 1991 murder was dismissed after DNA tests showed he was not the source of bite marks on the victim is due back in court next month.

Alfred Swinton made a brief appearance Friday in Hartford Superior Court. His case was continued to Jan. 29. His lawyers are waiting for prosecutors to formally announce whether they will retry him.

Swinton was convicted in 2001 of killing Carla Terry in Hartford. A dentist who testified about the bite marks later recanted that testimony, leading to the dismissal of the murder conviction.

Swinton was freed in June after spending two decades in prison.

Police have said Swinton was investigated, but not charged, in four other killings during the 1990s. He has denied killing anyone.

