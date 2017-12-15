Parts of Puerto Rico still without power months after Hurricane Maria

A man watches his cell phone while waiting at Humacao Arena refugee center for the imminent impact of Maria, a Category 5 hurricane that threatens to hit the eastern region of the island with sustained winds of 175 miles per hour, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, September 19, 2017. About 137 citizens arrived at the refuge from different parts of the eastern region of the Island. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

(WTNH)– Nearly three months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, more than one-third of Puerto Rico is still without power and thousands of businesses remain closed.

The U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers says Puerto Rico’s electric grid is expected to reach 75 percent of customers by the end of January 2018.

That number expected to increase to 95 percent by the end of February.

The Electrical Authority says hundreds are working to restore power to the island.

