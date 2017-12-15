PD: Man arrested for stabbing store clerk in Willlimantic armed robbery

Published:
Jose Rosa-Mass (Willimantic Police)

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly stabbing a store clerk during an armed robbery in Willimantic last month.

Police say on November 28th, the suspect, identified as Jose Rosa-Mass, used a handgun to rob the Eastern Market Convenience Store. During the robbery, police say the store clerk attempted to take the handgun from Rosa-Mass when an altercation ensued.

The clerk was able to gain control of the gun before Rosa-Mass allegedly stabbed the clerk one time with a knife.

Rosa-Mass then fled the scene. The victim was taken to Windham Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Police say with the help of witnesses and evidence, they were able to identify Rosa-Mass as the suspect. On December 12th, he was arrested on an unrelated incident in Willimantic, where he was charged with criminal trespass.

For the robbery, Rosa-Mass was also charged with robbery, assault, larceny, and breach of peace. He was held on a $200,000 bond.

