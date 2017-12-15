Pet of the Week: Sabrina

(WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is a calm and loving Domestic Medium Haired cat named Sabrina.

This gorgeous girl has red highlights that could nicely accent your red ornaments on your Christmas tree.

For more information on Sabrina, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

