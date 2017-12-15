Report-It Recap: December 15, 2017

(WTNH)– Holiday lights and even Santa all showed up in our Report It inbox this week.

Technically, it’s still fall, but it sure does look and feel like winter. All thanks to that snow storm last weekend. It left several inches, coating the state from Cornwall to Guilford, and Middletown to Milford.

It gave all the kids a chance to get out doors and play. After all, the snow can be fun if you’re young and don’t have to drive in it.

Gina, in Cheshire, got a great shot of a snowflake.

Gwen, in Shelton, timed one just right. A cardinal perched amid all the snow.

Nolan is no fool. He figured out the perfect way to clear the snow from his driveway in Hamden.

All the animals were outside enjoying the weather. Some more than others. Check out this gang with Pepperjack the Duck.

Lorri, from Orange, brought all five of her dogs to see Santa.

While Kali the cat enjoys watching Gil every morning. Then again, who doesn’t?

All your Christmas decorations are still shining bright. Less than 2 weeks until the big day!

Body builder Chocolate Thunder has nothing but love for St. Nick.

The Phillips family, from Milford, is celebrating their first Christmas with baby Brooklyn.

Wreaths Across America made a stop in Connecticut on its way from Maine to Washington D.C. Melanie got some shots of the convoy as it passed through Branford.

Finally, congrats to the Walsh Intermediate School wrestling team on their 100th consecutive win.

And a big shout out to the greater New Haven Warrior Pee Wee hockey team for their donation to the News 8 toy drive. We certainly appreciate it!