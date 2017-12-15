Restaurant Road Trip: “Moxie” in Madison, CT – A Modern Shoreline Eatery

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — This week on Restaurant Road Trip, Chef Plum is taking you on a culinary adventure to Madison, CT. “Moxie” is a modern shoreline eatery, serving up eclectic entrees with a vibrant dining atmosphere.

Restaurant Road Trip with Chef Plum is presented by: Ergo Chef Knives, Asylum Distillery, and Go Nation.

Chef Plum caught up with Moxie General Manager, Karen Weiler to get the scoop on the restaurant’s vibe:

There are bay doors and wood paneling… the owner used to spend a lot of time in Soho, and loved the industrial feel, the vibe, and he wanted to bring that to Madison.

Weiler says the restaurant has been well received by the local community:

Chef Derek spent time in the Caribbean. And so he brings a lot of the Caribbean flavor. He loves to use different kind of ingredients. Local food, local beers are huge lately. Fried chicken steam buns. A mac crack, which is our mac ‘n’ cheese, our house mac ‘n’ cheese. And it’s named that for a reason. And our french fries. Our french fries are to die for.

One of Chef Derek’s signature dishes is bone marrow:

We’re gonna roast it in the oven for nine or 10 minutes. Now we’re gonna olive oil the bread a little bit. A little salt and pepper. Then the bread we’re gonna kinda fan out right in there. However you can get it to stand up. Sometimes it gets a little tricky. It’s a chef’s dish!

You can also find steamed buns on the menu:

Now traditionally you see them with pork. We wanted to do a little fried chicken, so. There’s walnuts, brown butter, pickled onions. And then we made this little buttermilk dipping sauce, and it kinda brings it all together. These have been on the menu since we opened, and people love ’em.

Oh… and you can’t forget about Moxie’s burger:

It’s 8oz. CAB all-natural ground beef. Little fresh basil and some lettuce underneath, green apple kimchi, and local bacon on top. Sriracha aioli. So you’ve got salty, smoky, fresh, crisp, spicy.

Visit Moxie and tell them Chef Plum sent you: 52 Wall St, Madison, CT 06443

Be sure to support the local businesses who make this show happen: Ergo Chef Knives, Asylum Distillery, and Go Nation. Do you have an idea for a place for us to visit on ‘Restaurant Road Trip?’ Visit us on Facebook to let us know, tweet Chef Plum, or email us.