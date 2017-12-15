Salvation Army bell ringer brings goat with him

(WTNH)–You could call this Salvation Army bell ringer the “greatest of all time.” Bell Higgins brings his pet goat, Abner, to help drum up donations in Concord, New Hampshire.

They have been working together for 15 years.

“My roommate worked for Salvation Army down here probably about 15 years ago, and they wanted to know if he could get anybody to ring a bell. He said, I got a roommate, but he’s gonna have to bring the goat,” Higgins explained.

Higgins has two other pet goats, but says Abner is the most sociable. He also takes him to hospitals to help cheer up patients.

