School, roads remain closed in New Britain for police-involved shooting investigation

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– State Police are now part of an ongoing investigation in New Britain after a police chase ended with one person dead. Police say they tried to stop three people who they believed were connected to a string of violent crimes.

.As a result Chamberlain Elementary School will be closed Friday to ensure the community is safe as this investigation is ongoing.

Because of that investigation, some streets in the area are also still closed.

This all started around 6:45 Thursday night. According to police, New Britain officers attempted to stop a car on Champman Street, right in the area of Chapman Court. The people inside that car were suspected of being involved in a series of violent carjackings in New Britain.

Investigators still on scene of police chase in #NewBritain that ended with 3 carjacking suspects being shot. One of them died. Happened near Chapman Street. Chapman Elementary school closed today. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/w2yrsSpYue — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) December 15, 2017

At that point, a police chase began and police fired shots at the car. Authorities say that three people inside were hit by bullets. One of them died. The other two were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police say there was at least one gun inside their car. But right now it’s unclear if any shots were ever fired at police or if those three individuals were in fact connected to those recent carjackings.

“The most recent incidents were in New Britain on Monday of this week which included shots being fired at one victim and a second incident on Monday with a person being pistol whipped,” said Chief James Wardell, New Britain Police Department.

At the request of the Middletown state’s attorney office, State Police were brought in to take over this investigation.

Right now the names of the three people who were shot have not been released. Police still trying to process a lot of information.