Ski slopes in Connecticut seeing best conditions in years, opening this weekend

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The slopes are covered in snow. Ski season has officially arrived here in Connecticut.

“The conditions are probably the best we’ve ever seen in the month of December,” said Mike Kurys, Director of Operations at Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort.

Powder Ridge is set to open Friday evening at 4 p.m. They’ve been in snow-making mode for days.

“Mother Nature is finally cooperating with us,” said Powder Ridge CEO Sean Hayes. “We have temps to make snow.”

In years past many ski resorts opened later than usual because the temperatures weren’t right. Timing is everything in the ski business and this is a critical time of year.

“Christmas week is a big deal for us so having this much snow is awesome,” said Kurys.

In fact, the upcoming winter break accounts for 25% of the yearly revenue at many ski mountains. Making all the snow requires a lot of resources. Over the last 24 hours Powder Ridge has used more than two million gallons of water from a nearby pond to cover the slopes.

“All the water is going through the snow and down to the ground so the snow you’ll be snowing on is dry, fluffy and powder,” Kurys explains.

Mount Southington also getting ready to open this weekend, with the date set for Saturday. The snow from last weekend did help the slopes a bit by putting down a base for crews to work with.

“That snow and the snow they’re expecting this afternoon puts it in everyone’s back yard so they are reminded it’s ski season,” said Hayes.