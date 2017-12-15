Some good news when it comes to drug abuse among teens & adolescents

By Published:
- FILE - Vial containing prescription drugs (Image: Shutterstock)

(ABC News) – Binge drinking… prescription pain pills… street drugs.. parents of adolescents and teens have no shortage of threats to worry about when it comes to substance abuse.

But this week, a new report… showing that at least when it comes to some of these things, parents may be able to breathe out a little bit.

Researchers at the Unviersity Of Michigan looked at the large, annual “Monitoring The Future” survey… which asks eighth, tenth and twelfth graders about substance abuse.

This time, a record low number of adolescents and teens abusing vicodin, one of the most common opioid painkillers.

Only one in fifty kids currently report abusing this pill… that’s down from a peak of more than one in ten in 2003.

Street drug use also bottoming out, ritalin misuse decreasing — all to the good.

But something new to look out for… vaping.

Nearly one in three 12th graders saying– they used a vaping device in the past year… either for nicotine, marijuana… or health officials warn — substances these kids can’t even identify.

Doctors telling us all — that kids have begun to wise up about getting altered — parents, keep up the good work.

