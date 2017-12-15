State Police investigate after man fatally shot in Sprague

SPRAGUE, Conn. (WTNH)– State Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Sprague on Thursday night.

Police say just before midnight, troopers responded to a disturbance at the home at 1 Bay Street, when they found a man outside the house who had sustained life threatening gunshot wounds.

The unidentified man was taken to Backus Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation. It is unclear if any arrests have been made or if police have any suspects at this time.

Police say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will also determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police say that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone who may have any information is urged to contact detectives at 860-896-3230 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.

