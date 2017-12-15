Terryville man charged with arson, insurance fraud

By Published:

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)–A Terryville man is behind bars, charged with arson and insurance fraud. After a lengthy investigation, police arrested 53-year-old Pietro Marcuccio on Thursday.

Police said he started a house fire at 66 Russell Avenue in Plainville in October of 2016.

He is being held on $500,000 bond, and is currently incarcerated.

He’s charged with first-degree arson to go along with insurance fraud charges.

No further information was released by police.

Related Content: Man charged with arson, burglary in Morris fire

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s