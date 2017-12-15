Terryville man charged with arson, insurance fraud

Related Coverage Man charged with arson, burglary in Morris fire

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)–A Terryville man is behind bars, charged with arson and insurance fraud. After a lengthy investigation, police arrested 53-year-old Pietro Marcuccio on Thursday.

Police said he started a house fire at 66 Russell Avenue in Plainville in October of 2016.

He is being held on $500,000 bond, and is currently incarcerated.

He’s charged with first-degree arson to go along with insurance fraud charges.

No further information was released by police.

