These are the top YouTube videos that went viral in 2017

By Published:
Professor Robert Kelly's BBC interview went viral after his two children found their way into his office while he was live on air. (Image: YouTube/BBC News)

(CNN) — YouTube‘s top viral video in 2017 was a singing man in an oyster costume.

The masked performer was a contestant on Thailand’s aptly named singing competition show “The Mask Singer.” The man in the mask sings “Until We Will Become Dust,” which starts out as a ballad and eventually breaks into a rap.

The video has more than 182 million views on YouTube.
YouTube determined its top trending videos based on time spent watching, sharing, commenting, liking and other metrics. Here are the other top videos that went viral this year, in order.
— Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” had people dancing all summer, although most people probably didn’t have moves like the ones in this choreography.

Seven minutes and 16 seconds of incredible table tennis trick shots. You probably don’t want to play beer pong against these guys.

This 12-year-old singing ventriloquist’s amazing performance on “America’s Got Talent.” It was so good it got her the Golden Buzzer treatment, sending her straight to the live shows.

Ed Sheeran made the list twice. This time, it was his debut on James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke,” in which we learned Sheeran could stuff 55 Maltesers into his mouth at one time and that he doesn’t own a cellphone.

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl LI halftime performance.

A hilarious, bad lip reading of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

A history of the entire world. Er — sort of. It’s basically years of science and social studies classes compressed into 20 minutes and translated for the internet era.

This animated short film about a closeted boy who fears being outed by his own heart will melt your heart.

And finally, who could forget the time this professor’s adorable kids crashed his BBC interview?

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s