‘Ugly Christmas Sweater Day’ celebrated Friday

(WSPA) – Friday is “National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.” It occurs on the third Friday of December.

National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day was started in 2011 and has grown in popularity and is celebrated worldwide.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, you can try these tips to take the prize on National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day:

  • Animal or cartoon characters with a holiday theme are a great starting place. Think reindeer, snowmen, mice, kittens or elves.
  • Select ridiculous colors. The more they clash, the better.
  • Embellish. Scratch that. Over-embellish! Pom-poms, bells, felt, tinsle or any other glittery, jingly items laying around the house.
  • Add a collar, dickey or ruffle.
  • Electrify it! Put Rudolph to shame and go to the head of the team with bright, flashing lights!
  • Give it some 80s flair with shoulder pads.

Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater. Use #UglyChristmasSweaterDay or #ChristmasSweaterDay to post on social media.

