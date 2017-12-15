Victim in East Windsor fire dies

Related Coverage 2 transported to hospital following East Windsor fire

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) –One person has died as a result of a fire in East Windsor on Thursday night.

Police said that one of two victims of the fire, which broke out at 127 Broadbrook Road, succumbed to their injuries. Another victim is currently recovering from injuries in Hartford Hospital.

Fire officials said it appears that the fire started on the second floor of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

