Wallingford road closed after a pregnant woman struck by a vehicle

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — North Turnpike Road near Parker Farms Road is closed after a pregnant woman was struck by a car in Wallingford Friday evening.

According to authorities, a pregnant woman was walking with her child when a car traveling northbound on North Turnpike Road (Route 150) struck her. They say the woman was taken to the hospital. Her child was not injured.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is fully cooperating with the investigation.

At this time, police have closed North Turnpike Road south of Parker Farms Road as they investigate this incident.

No further details were available at this time.

