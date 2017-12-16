A Sweet Holiday Treat with Chef Tomm

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This morning, New London Whaler Cafe’s Chef Tomm stopped by our studio to whip up some delicious cream puffs.

The program at New London High School goes beyond the classroom and into restaurants and supermarkets where the students’ products are used or sold. All the money raised helps run the program.

The students also work with local businesses to bring their work to customers. Through the work of the students and with some help of industry professionals, students at New London High School are being prepped for the real world.

