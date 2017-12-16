Busy holiday shopping day; stores open late

Related Coverage Saving Big This Holiday Season

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Christmas is just nine days away, and it was a very busy day for holiday shoppers, as many are out buying last-minute gifts.

This is the second-to-last weekend to get shopping done before the holiday. Shoppers told News 8 there were long lines, but they moved quickly so they didn’t spend too much time waiting to pay.

Some shoppers we spoke with said they’re already done with their shopping.

Kohl’s in Hamden was one of many stores open late on Saturday for holiday shoppers. It closes at 1 a.m. on Sunday morning.