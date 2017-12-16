DEEP, emergency crews search for missing snowmobile driver in Griswold

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — DEEP officials and emergency crews are searching for a missing snowmobile driver in Griswold.

According to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, crews are searching for a missing snowmobile driver on Pachaug Pond in Griswold.

Officials say state police, a local dive team and other first responders are helping DEEP Environmental Conservation officers with the search.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.