Hamden police officer hit by car while directing traffic

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A Hamden police officer was struck by a car while directing traffic, according to Hamden police.

The officer, whose name was not given by police, was hit by a 79-year-old Woodbridge resident. The accident happened at the intersection of Mix Avenue and Benham Street, where the officer had been directing traffic after a traffic light malfunction.

The officer hit his head on the vehicle, and then on the pavement. He was promptly taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with a concussion, back and neck injuries.

His condition was not released by police.

Hamden Police would like to remind drivers to reduce speed and move over a lane if safe, when passing an officer who is directing traffic.