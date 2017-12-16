Hospital worker accused of abuse files for retirement benefits

(WTNH)–A nurse accused of abusing a patient at the Whiting Psychiatric Hospital in Middletown is now filing for retirement benefits. According to the Hartford Courant, Mark Cusson is one of the ten workers charged with kicking and throwing food at a patient.

He’s being charged with eight felony counts of cruelty.

Since the 49-year-old had worked at the hospital for 21 years, his attorney says he’s eligible to get a state pension, even if he’s eventually convicted.

The Courant reports Cusson made $173,000 in salary last year, and that he could be protected by a public corruption law that allows the state to challenge a pension in financial cases but not for other crimes.

