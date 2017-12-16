Huskies to bring holiday to disadvantaged in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Coach Kevin Ollie and his University of Connecticut men’s basketball team are bringing the Christmas holiday to some disadvantaged children in Hartford.

The team is hosting a party on Saturday evening at the Boys & Girls Club in the city’s Asylum Hill section.

The club and city officials teamed up to identify about 200 children who have been invited to attend.

Peter Gold, who is helping organize the event, says there will be pizza and presents for each child. Older kids will get to play basketball with members of the team. Younger kids will participate in some arts and crafts with the Huskies.

Families also will receive a blanket, a Husky tree ornament, a $50 gift certificate for groceries and an assortment of socks, gloves, winter hats, and toiletries.

Related Content: ‘Jonathan the Husky’ spreading holiday cheer with UConn mistletoe video