Huskies to bring holiday to disadvantaged in Hartford

By Published:
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Coach Kevin Ollie and his University of Connecticut men’s basketball team are bringing the Christmas holiday to some disadvantaged children in Hartford.

The team is hosting a party on Saturday evening at the Boys & Girls Club in the city’s Asylum Hill section.

The club and city officials teamed up to identify about 200 children who have been invited to attend.

Peter Gold, who is helping organize the event, says there will be pizza and presents for each child. Older kids will get to play basketball with members of the team. Younger kids will participate in some arts and crafts with the Huskies.

Families also will receive a blanket, a Husky tree ornament, a $50 gift certificate for groceries and an assortment of socks, gloves, winter hats, and toiletries.

Related Content: ‘Jonathan the Husky’ spreading holiday cheer with UConn mistletoe video

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s