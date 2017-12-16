Lyft offering promotions for XL Center, Pratt & Whitney Stadium

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The ride-sharing company Lyft has announced it is partnering with two Connecticut venues.

The company will offer special promotions for people going to or leaving the XL Center in Hartford, and Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.

There will be designated pick-up and drop-off areas at both places. At XL Center, it will be located by St. Patrick, St. Anthony Church on the corner of Church Street and Ann Street, and at Pratt and Whitney Stadium, it will be at the Silver Lane Entrance.

The promotional code ‘XLCENTER’ will also give new users $5 off of their first four rides.