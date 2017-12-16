News 8’s Gr8 Holiday Give an overwhelming success

(WTNH)–News 8 would like to thank everyone who came out to our Gr8 Holiday Give on Saturday at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford!

Hundreds of people stopped by, and we loved meeting everyone. All of the toys you donated will benefit the Boys and Girls’ Club of Milford, as well as Toys for Tots. Your kindness is helping bring holiday cheer to so many families in Connecticut.

“It’s amazing. I’ve had parents in my office crying, saying they just didn’t know what they were going to do, and I say you don’t have to cry because we’ve got the answer,” said Megan Altomare, Executive Director of Boys’ and Girls’ Club of Milford. “This really changes Christmas for a lot of kids and keeps a Christmas miracle going.”

The drive has included a competition between our morning and evening teams. At our event today, 444 toys were donated to the morning team, and 217 to the evening team.

Thank you again to everyone who has kindly donated to our toy drive.