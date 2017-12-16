Police arrest Torrington man after car chase through 3 communities

By Published:

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police have arrested a man after police pursued him through three communities.

WPRI-TV reports that police began chasing 23-year-old Aaron Michael Rugar of Torrington, Connecticut after spotting him driving erratically through parts of Foster, Scituate and Johnston Friday evening.

Police said the car Rugar was driving had been stolen earlier Friday from Vernon, Connecticut.

Foster police began the chase in their town following Rugar east on Route 6 through Scituate. The chase eventually came to an end in Johnston in the area of the Cumberland Farms on Hartford Avenue.

Police said Rugar hit seven cars during the pursuit and faces a series of charges including possession of a stolen motor vehicle and assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly driving the car toward the Foster police chief.

