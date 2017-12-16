Police remind drivers not to block intersection boxes

WTNH.com Staff Published:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Police in MIlford are trying to discourage drivers from blocking intersection boxes on roads. Police are urging drivers not to block boxes as they try to turn left on green lights.

When the light turns red and cars in the box roll through it, it creates traffic for cars that have the green light. Police are cracking down, especially in busy areas like the intersection by the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford.

“The best way possible is for them to just follow the light patterns, and the sign patterns, and then traffic will move,” said Michael DeVito of Milford police.

Police say drivers should simply exercise patience. They say as long as the box stays open and drivers follow light patterns, everyone will eventually get where they need to go.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s