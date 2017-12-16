Police remind drivers not to block intersection boxes

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Police in MIlford are trying to discourage drivers from blocking intersection boxes on roads. Police are urging drivers not to block boxes as they try to turn left on green lights.

When the light turns red and cars in the box roll through it, it creates traffic for cars that have the green light. Police are cracking down, especially in busy areas like the intersection by the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford.

“The best way possible is for them to just follow the light patterns, and the sign patterns, and then traffic will move,” said Michael DeVito of Milford police.

Police say drivers should simply exercise patience. They say as long as the box stays open and drivers follow light patterns, everyone will eventually get where they need to go.