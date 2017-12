MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) –A one car rollover closed I-691 eastbound and sent one person to the hospital on Saturday night.

According to Connecticut State Police, the one vehicle rollover took place on I-691 eastbound near exit 11 in Meriden.

State police say there were injuries and one person was transported to the hospital.

At this time I-691 is closed. However, state police say the highway should be opening up shortly.

No further information was released.

