Stamford man charged with manslaughter after speeding crash

By Published:

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Stamford police have charged the driver of a car that crashed, killing a passenger, with manslaughter.

The crash happened on November 22.

Kadeem Mitchell, 20, of Stamford, was speeding on Washington Boulevard when he lost control of his 2006 BMW 525i and hit a tree on the east side of the road.

Mitchell and passenger Dante Smith, 19, also of Stamford, had to be extricated from the car by Stamford fire and rescue officers, using hydraulic tools. Both were taken to Stamford Hospital, where Smith died as a result of his injuries.

Original Story: Fatal crash under investigation in Stamford 

Following his release from the hospital, Mitchell was taken into custody and charged with second-degree manslaughter.

He was processed and released after posting $5,000 bond and surrendering his passport. He is due in court on December 29.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s