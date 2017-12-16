Stamford man charged with manslaughter after speeding crash

Related Coverage Fatal crash under investigation in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Stamford police have charged the driver of a car that crashed, killing a passenger, with manslaughter.

The crash happened on November 22.

Kadeem Mitchell, 20, of Stamford, was speeding on Washington Boulevard when he lost control of his 2006 BMW 525i and hit a tree on the east side of the road.

Mitchell and passenger Dante Smith, 19, also of Stamford, had to be extricated from the car by Stamford fire and rescue officers, using hydraulic tools. Both were taken to Stamford Hospital, where Smith died as a result of his injuries.

Original Story: Fatal crash under investigation in Stamford

Following his release from the hospital, Mitchell was taken into custody and charged with second-degree manslaughter.

He was processed and released after posting $5,000 bond and surrendering his passport. He is due in court on December 29.