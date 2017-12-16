State police identify man killed in New Britain police-involved shooting

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — State police have identified the man who was killed during the police-involved shooting in New Britain Thursday night.

Authorities have identified, 20-year-old Zoe Dowdell of Bloomfield,  as the person who was shot and killed during the police-involved shooting.

Officials say he was killed after the driver of the car refused to stop the vehicle and drove towards officers. As a result, they say the police officers then fired their weapons.

State police say New Britain police officers attempted to stop the car, which was suspected in several violent carjackings and robberies in the city.  

Medical care was provided and police say the three suspects were transported to area hospitals. Authorities say the New Britain police officers involved were not injured.

Police charged the 15-year-old male with carrying weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a pistol without a permit and possession of narcotics. A Juvenile Summons was issued and he is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court.

Authorities say, 18-year-old Noah Young of Bloomfield suffered graze wounds and was transported from the scene to New Britain General Hospital. They say he was later released and taken into custody by State Troopers.

Officials say Young was charged with illegal possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and risky of injury to a minor. He appeared in New Britain Superior Court on Friday and was held on a $100,000 bond.

State police say detectives from Central District major Crime Squad have taken over the investigation. They ask that anyone with information in regards to this incident to contact Central District Major Crime at 860-706-5652 or text TIP711 and the information to 274637. 

 

