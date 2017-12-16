Woman arrested for stealing cancer donation jar from liquor store

Related Coverage Woman steals cancer research donation jar from liquor store

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Police have made an arrest in connection with the theft of a cancer donation jar at an East Haven liquor store.

37-year-old Nicole Bova of Oakley Street in New Haven was arrested on Friday.



Police said tips started pouring in from the community after they released surveillance video of the incident. The video shows a woman taking the donation jar from the clerks’ counter at East Haven Discount Wine and Liquors.

Once police contacted Bova, they said she admitted to her involvement in the theft, and cooperated with the rest of the investigation. Bova turned herself in to police headquarters.

She is being charged with sixth-degree larceny.

Bova was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on December 29.