5 arrested for alleged knife-wielding Walmart robbery

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Five people are facing charges after a Walmart robbery in Shelton.

Police say on Sunday afternoon, two women and a man shoplifted nearly $800 worth of merchandise.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Monica Santos pulled out a knife as store workers tried to stop them.

The suspects then took off in a car waiting outside.

Officials were able to locate the suspects believed to have committed the robbery. They, along with two people who were allegedly in the getaway car, were arrested.