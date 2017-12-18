5 arrested for alleged knife-wielding Walmart robbery

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Five people are facing charges after a Walmart robbery in Shelton.

Police say on Sunday afternoon, two women and a man shoplifted nearly $800 worth of merchandise.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Monica Santos pulled out a knife as store workers tried to stop them.

The suspects then took off in a car waiting outside.

Officials were able to locate the suspects believed to have committed the robbery. They, along with two people who were allegedly in the getaway car, were arrested.

Related Posts