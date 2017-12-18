Father of man shot by New Britain police calls shooting “murder”

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The father of a Bloomfield man shot dead by New Britain police tells News 8 after five days, investigators have not officially notified him of his son’s killing.

“I have no answers yet, no answers yet,” said Shawn Dowdell. “I learned from social media.”

Dowdell said his son, Zoe Dowdell, was shot by police three times, once in the head, once in the neck, and once in the lower body. He said the family is so distrustful of investigators, they’re having a second private autopsy done.

“Yes, we have to, we have to,” he said. “They’re spinning it.”

Officials say Dowdell was behind the wheel with two teens in a car suspected in a series of carjackings. Officers say when they tried to stop the car last Thursday, Dowdell drove toward them, prompting five authorities to discharge their weapons.

Dowdell was killed. Noah Young, 18, and a 15-year-old juvenile were also shot but survived.

“They were trying to murder those kids,” Dowdell explained. “They were honestly trying to murder those kids.”

Dowdell was a rising star in the rap world. His stage name was Gangstalicious, and he was a member of Bloomfield-based Full Effect Boys.

“He would never even attempt to harm a cop,” said Orlando “O” Joseph, Dowdell’s music manager. Joseph said all of Dowdell’s family, friends and fans want answers.

“The truth, the truth needs to come out,” said Joseph.

A music concert is being planned in Dowdell’s memory.