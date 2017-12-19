$42K raised for Yale Tumor Center in ‘Brainstormin’ Event

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The Yale Tumor Center has received a major donation.

The Cusano Family Brain Tumor Fund has given Yale-New Haven Hospital a $42,000 check. The money was raised during the group’s fourth-annual ‘Playing for the Cure: Brainstormin’ Event,’ which was held in September.

Chris Cusano is co-founder of the Cusano Family Brain Tumor Fund as well as the President of the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance.

Since its founding in 2014, the fund has raised more than $100,000 for the Yale Brain Tumor Center since being formed. The fund is managed by Dr. Joseph Piepmeier.