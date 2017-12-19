Branford man sentenced in heroin overdose case

Related Coverage Connecticut man pleads guilty in heroin overdose case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A Branford man was sentenced to three years of supervised release, in addition to time already served, in connection with a heroin overdose case that sent a woman to the hospital.

27-year-old Ryan Budd was also ordered to perform 150 hours of community service.

In March of 2016, Danbury police responded to a service station after a report that a woman was in medical distress in a restroom. Officers saw the victim on her knees, with her face on the floor, taking a deep, gasping breath every 20 seconds. She was also holding a syringe.



The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was placed on life support. She has since recovered from the overdose.

At the service station, officers collected various items as evidence, including a second syringe, three folds of heroin, and two cell phones. The investigation identified Budd as her supplier.

Budd, who lived in Bethel at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of heroin.