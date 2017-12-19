Bristol police investigate serious motor vehicle crash

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Bristol are investigating a serious crash that took place late Monday afternoon.

According to police, the collision happened in the 600 block of Willis Street around 4:30 p.m. Authorities say a motor vehicle veered off of the road and into two trees.

Officials located the driver, 74-year-old Stephen Perkins of Bristol, with a serious head injury.

Perkins was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 860-584-3036.