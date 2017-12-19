Bristol police searching for suspect who robbed Sam’s Food Store

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)–Bristol police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Sam’s Food Store on West Washington Street on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, displayed a knife, and demanded cash from the clerk. He fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 30 years old, about six feet tall, with a slim build and sideburns. He was reported to be wearing a blue jacket, khaki pants and a black beanie with horizontal stripes on it. His face was partially concealed by the hat and jacket.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3011.