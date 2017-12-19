Connecticut State Police involved in shooting in Mansfield

By Published: Updated:

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect was shot by officers during a response by Connecticut State Police on Tuesday night.

According to police, around 7:30 p.m., units responded to a report of a disturbance involving a suspect with a gun on Storrs Road.

Authorities say the troopers arrived on scene and shot the suspect during the encounter.

The suspect is in custody and has been transported to a local hospital via Life Star.

Police say no troopers were shot, but that one received a minor injury.

Route 195 is currently closed at Bassets Bridge Road for police activity.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s