Connecticut State Police involved in shooting in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect was shot by officers during a response by Connecticut State Police on Tuesday night.

According to police, around 7:30 p.m., units responded to a report of a disturbance involving a suspect with a gun on Storrs Road.

Authorities say the troopers arrived on scene and shot the suspect during the encounter.

The suspect is in custody and has been transported to a local hospital via Life Star.

Police say no troopers were shot, but that one received a minor injury.

Route 195 is currently closed at Bassets Bridge Road for police activity.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.