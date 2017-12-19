Cruisin’ Connecticut – 85,000 Glistening Christmas Lights at Cava in Southington, CT

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Southington, home of Cava Restaurant.

It is the 10th year that the restaurant has been decked with thousands of Christmas lights. Each year, the rooms are themed differently. Manager, Tony Papahrisou explains this year’s dazzling masterpiece: This room has the “Ice Ballroom” theme. These sticks hanging from the ceiling… we painted them – they’re actually from right outside. We involved some fiber optics.

Last year the family put up 50,000 lights, but it was a big upgrade this year – they’re all the way up to 85,000.

It’s more of a fun idea, a family tradition kind of combined, because it is a family restaurant, so we would always decorate our house for the holidays.

There is a medieval-themed dining room, with knights in shining armor, swords and more. And the creation wouldn’t be possible without the help of the employees of the restaurant.

40 people… about a month long. We did shifts with six people working lunch and dinner.

The lights are up until February 4th, and if you’re a big Disney fan, well you’re in luck, because they have Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast rooms.

Visit the Christmas light display at Cava: 1615 West St, Southington, CT 06489

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer.