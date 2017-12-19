Death of suspect in police shootout ruled suicide

Brandon Uzialko (Norwich Police)

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — The death of a stabbing suspect who was found dead after exchanging gunfire with Norwich police has been ruled a suicide.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner made the determination last week.

Police say 25-year-old Brandon Uzialko was wanted for stabbing and seriously wounding his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in October.

Days later, he traded gunfire with a Norwich police officer before fleeing on foot. He was found dead a few hours later of a gunshot wound to the head.

The officer who fired at Uzialko has been placed back on active duty. The case is still being reviewed.

Information from: Norwich Bulletin, http://www.norwichbulletin.com

