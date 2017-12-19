Destination Location: News 8 Goes to Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Known as the home to ESPN, Bristol has a lot to offer residents and visitors alike. News 8 took a trip to the town located near Plainville, Southington, Wolcott, Plymouth, Farmington and Burlington during the Destination Location feature in our 9 a.m. news on Thursday.

The holiday lights at Lake Compounce were listed as a family-favorite for the holiday season, while many residents also appreciate Memorial Boulevard honoring veterans from the past and present. The American Clock and Watch Museum offers an educational contribution to the town as well as the Bristol Public Library which was mentioned for their great children’s book section and more family fun at the New England Carousel Museum.

Many recommendations for places to eat were listed on our Facebook page including Max Pizza, Thai Avenue and Parkside Cafe. Visitors can also enjoy a micro brew at Firefly Hollow Brewery.

Have something to add? Comment on our Facebook page.