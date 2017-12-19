Destination Location: News 8 Goes to Cromwelll

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 headed to Middlesex County to visit Cromwell as the 9 a.m. Destination Location on Friday. Located between Berlin, Middletown, Rocky Hill and East Hampton, viewers had a lot of recommendations for how to spend time in Cromwell, the home the Traveler’s Championship golf tournament.

Residents shared numerous sunset photos on Facebook from town claiming that Cromwell has the “best sunsets” in addition to outdoor family activities like the Cromwell Fire Santa Run and Cromwell Christmas Tree Lighting which both recently happened.

Comments on dining recommendations from around town also had many people talking about Chicago Sam’s Sports Bar to getting a slice at Zerio’s Pizza, drinks and entertainment at The Well, breakfast at the Cromwell Diner and Italian cuisine from Baci Grill.

The Padre Pio Foundation was called-out for their positive contribution to the community.

