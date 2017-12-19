Destination Location: News 8 Goes to Plainville

Related Coverage Laptops for students changing how kids learn in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The home of the oldest private airport in Connecticut, Robertson Airport, also boasts a variety of great places to visit. News 8’s Destination Location on Friday at 9 a.m. took viewers to the town bordering Southington, Farmington, Bristol and New Britain in Hartford County.

Many small businesses were highlighted by visitors and residents on our Facebook page. Plainville residents have a sweet tooth with a variety of bakeries to choose from like Mangiaficos Pastry Shop and Mozzicato’s Bakery, while dining establishments like J. Timothy’s Tavern, Main Street Diner, Bagels Plus and West Main Pizza were some favorites for getting a bite to eat in town.

Shopping for local gifts is easy at The Old Blue Barn, while fishing supplies are available at Tag’s Tackle Box. Many people also commented about the talented artists at Crooked Soul Tattoo.

