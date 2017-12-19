Drawing blood without using needles and only one CT Hospital is doing it

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s a routine hospital procedure which most in-patients undergo repeatedly.

Joan Raydin spent three days in the intensive care unit at Griffin Hospital.

Getting blood drawn was frequent.

“To tell you the truth, ” says Joan, “I have no idea, but if you saw the pictures of my arms, it was quite frequently.”

She adds, “I’m very lucky, I’m not afraid of needles. I have very good veins so they really didn’t have much of a problem getting it. It was just getting in to get it it.”

Luckilly for Joan, the hospital just started using the FDA-approved PIVO in the ICU.

It draws blood from patients, needle free.

“A single-use disposable technology that is a brand new procedure that allows practitioners, nurses, phlebotomists to draw blood from patients without sticking them repeatedly with needles,” says CEO Eric Stone.

The genesis was a simple question from a patient, he recounts, “Why are you sticking me repeatedly with needles, why don’t you draw blood out of this thing?”

The “thing” was an IV catheter, which most hospital patients already have.

It’s a central line for critical fluids the patient needs.

Instead of a needle, a narrow syringe, attached to the device, is used to slowly collect the blood.

He says, “You are really taking that tube that’s already in the body, that IV, and you’re using it as an access point to the vessel without needing to stick a patient with needles.”

So, for the chronically ill, it’s an overall improved experience.

Benefits include less pain and suffering linked with multiple blood drawings, as well as improved efficiency.

“It has to do with clinical care and outcomes from hemolysis rates or rejected blood samples that require another blood test to be conducted,” says Stone.

Griffin got involved early on, participating in early trials and listening to patients.

“Patient-centered care is about human interactions,” says Patrick Charmel, who heads up Griffin Hospital.

He explains, “You never as a caregiver want your patient to be afraid of you, see you coming at them with a needle and say, ‘Please, I don’t really want that.'”

Instead, patients like Joan Raydin are embracing it with open arms.

PIVO is only for in-patient blood draws, now available to most patients at Griffin Hospital.

Currently, Griffin is the only hospital in the state to offer it.

For more information, log onto http://velanovascular.com.