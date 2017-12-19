Every resident in tiny US town becoming Scottish landowners

By Published:

SCOTLAND, Conn. (AP) — Residents of the rural Connecticut town of Scotland are becoming Lords and Ladies in Scotland.

Highland Titles said Tuesday it’s gifting all 1,694 residents 1 square foot of land on its nature reserve in Glencoe Wood, Scotland. They’ll also get a courtesy title of Lord or Lady of Glencoe, along with instructions on how to visit their plot and other documents.

The Scottish land preservation company sells forest land ranging from a square foot to 1,000 square feet so they can’t be developed.

Scotland First Selectman Dan Syme says the eastern Connecticut town was settled by a Scotsman named Isaac Magoon in 1700 and continues to celebrate that heritage by hosting a Highland Festival each year.

Highland Titles says residents have to call Town Hall to claim their free plot.

