FedEx warns customers about fraudulent email scam

(WTNH) — The holiday season has many people expecting packages from carriers such as FedEx, and during this time, customers are asked to be extra careful about email scams circulating online.

The latest comes as an email seemingly coming from FedEx, with a subject line typically concerning a package delivery such as, “Not Possible to Make Delivery”, “We Could Not Deliver Your Package”, “Your Order Is Ready for Shipment” or simply something that looks like a package tracking number.

Related Content: ‘Secret Sister Gift Exchange’ on Facebook is a Scam

When the recipient of the email clicks on the link, it will direct to a website that is malware-infected. Even a site that may look like FedEx.com can contain a virus which can jeopardize your personal information and compromise your computer or mobile device to hackers.

FedEx has stated that they, “Do not send unsolicited emails to customers requesting information regarding packages, invoices, account numbers, passwords or personal information.”

Related Content: Netflix warns customers of new email scam

If you receive an email that looks fraudulent, FedEx is asking that recipients do not open the email or click on the link. The email should be deleted or forwarded to abuse@fedex.com.