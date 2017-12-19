FedEx warns customers about fraudulent email scam

By Published: Updated:
(Photo: Example of a fraudulent email via FedEx.com)

(WTNH) — The holiday season has many people expecting packages from carriers such as FedEx, and during this time, customers are asked to be extra careful about email scams circulating online.

The latest comes as an email seemingly coming from FedEx, with a subject line typically concerning a package delivery such as, “Not Possible to Make Delivery”, “We Could Not Deliver Your Package”, “Your Order Is Ready for Shipment” or simply something that looks like a package tracking number.

Related Content: ‘Secret Sister Gift Exchange’ on Facebook is a Scam

When the recipient of the email clicks on the link, it will direct to a website that is malware-infected. Even a site that may look like FedEx.com can contain a virus which can jeopardize your personal information and compromise your computer or mobile device to hackers.

FedEx has stated that they, “Do not send unsolicited emails to customers requesting information regarding packages, invoices, account numbers, passwords or personal information.”

Related Content: Netflix warns customers of new email scam

If you receive an email that looks fraudulent, FedEx is asking that recipients do not open the email or click on the link. The email should be deleted or forwarded to abuse@fedex.com.

fedex scam FedEx warns customers about fraudulent email scam

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s