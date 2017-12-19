Geno Auriemma, Chris Dailey on verge of 1,000th career wins

Connecticut coaches Chris Dailey, left, and Geno Auriemma talk during the second half of Connecticut's 93-40 victory over Fairfield in an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn., on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Fred Beckham)

(WTNH)–Geno Auriemma is, without a doubt, the greatest women’s basketball coach of all-time. The legendary UConn coach will be going for his 1,000th career win as the Huskies take on Oklahoma at Mohegan Sun on Tuesday night.

But many college basketball fans forget that Geno hasn’t been alone on the bench all of these years. His assistant Chris Dailey has been with him for every one of his victories since the beginning in 1985.

Their accomplishments are mind-boggling, especially for a team that didn’t even have its own locker room when those two took over.

Geno says coaching was fun back then.

“Every little thing that you accomplished almost led to a celebration because it was meaningful, it was significant, it was new,” Geno said. “The milestones anymore, it just doesn’t feel the same. It doesn’t.”

“I don’t know whether or not we’ve also become numb to all the winning. It’s just been so much. The numbers are too ridiculous to even believe,” Geno said.

UConn and Oklahoma tip off at 7 p.m.

